MBTA commuter rail train clips boom lift

BOSTON — An MBTA commuter rail train clipped a boom lift in Boston on Monday night.

According to Transit Police, officers responded to the area near Harry Agganis Way and Buick Street around 10:29 p.m. for a report that a commuter rail train had struck the equipment.

Police said preliminary information indicates an authorized third-party contractor for the MBTA had positioned a boom lift near the right-of-way.

An MBTA commuter rail train that had departed Lansdowne Station then clipped the front left elevated platform of the lift, according to police.

Officers did not observe any damage to the train and reported minor damage to the boom lift.

Police said it appears the boom lift operator was on the platform when the contact occurred.

The worker was evaluated at the scene by EMS and declined further medical treatment.

Transit Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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