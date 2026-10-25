Westborough police chief placed on administrative leave amid investigation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The Town of Westborough has announced that Police Chief Todd Minardi has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation.

According to the Town of Westborough, they were made aware of a service call on Friday night that Shrewsbury police responded to involving Chief Minardi.

“After learning of the situation, the Town placed Chief Minardi on administrative leave and began taking steps to retain an outside investigator to look into the matter further,” the town wrote.

For now, Deputy Police Chief Steve Tompkins will take over command of the department.

No other details were provided by the town, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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