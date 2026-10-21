Everett casino revenues plunge during first month of strike

EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor in September posted its lowest gross gaming revenue in more than five years, signaling that an ongoing strike is hindering the casino’s business.

Encore’s gaming revenue in September was almost $46.1 million, about 22.1% lower than the $59.1 million posted in September 2025. It’s also the lowest earnings since February 2021, when the Everett casino’s gross gaming revenue was almost $41 million, according to data from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

On Sept. 4, more than 1,300 Encore workers represented by Teamsters Local 25 and UNITE HERE Local 26 launched a strike after they said the resort casino “refused to bargain in good faith for a new contract.” Employees on strike include housekeepers, cooks, servers, bartenders, slot attendants and warehouse workers who are seeking higher pay, better benefits and workplace protections. The workers’ contract with Wynn Resorts, which owns the casino, expired on Aug. 31.

In an Oct. 6 press release, workers on strike said they met with Wynn twice since the strike began, with the most recent meeting taking place on Sept. 30. And throughout the meetings, Wynn “has not proposed a single way to reach the Boston standard,” meaning similar pay and protections that hotel workers get in Boston. The union on Tuesday issued a press release to bring attention to the drop in Encore revenues during the first month of the strike.

On Tuesday, Encore said it put a “significant economic proposal” forward in September and that the casino has been waiting for the union’s response.

“September’s results demonstrate why a sustainable agreement matters – not only for our employees and the thousands of jobs Encore supports, but for Massachusetts. When Encore’s revenue declines, so does the tax revenue it generates for the Commonwealth,” the casino said in a statement.

Encore, the largest of the state’s three casinos and subject to a 25% tax on gross gaming revenue, generated about $11.5 million in tax revenue last month, also the lowest since February 2021.

The state’s other two casinos, Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield, posted relatively steady revenues last month. Plainridge generated about $14.6 million in gross gaming revenue, up from last September’s $14.3 million. MGM posted almost $22 million in gaming revenue, compared to about $22.2 million generated in September 2025.

The gaming commission plans to meet Thursday to discuss the effects of Encore’s labor dispute.

Boston 25 has reached out to Encore for a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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