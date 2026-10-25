New Jersey man arrested after 3 alleged bank robbery attempts in downtown Boston

BOSTON — A New Jersey man is facing an armed robbery charge after Boston Police say he targeted three downtown banks in less than 30 minutes Saturday afternoon.

Boston police say that around 12:17 PM on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the East West Bank on 68 Harrison Avenue to remove a person. Once there, officers spoke with a victim who stated that the suspect had already left the area.

The victim said the suspect passed them a note demanding $200. The victim denied the suspect, who then fled the premises several minutes later. The victim provided a description of the suspect.

Then, at 12:38 PM, officers responded to another radio call for a robbery in progress at Cathay Bank at 621 Washington Street. Once there, a victim said the suspect fled and again had passed a note, demanding $200. The victim also claimed that the suspect said he was armed with a gun. The suspect then fled with some money.

Six minutes later, at 12:44 PM, officers responded right down the road at the Bank of America for another bank robbery report. Once there, officers were directed to an individual who matched the suspect’s description in the prior two incidents. Following an investigation, he was detained. The victim stated that the suspect had passed a note to them wanting to rob the bank, but was refused.

The suspect was identified as 68-year-old Anthony Matarazzo of New Jersey. He will be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court for Armed Robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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