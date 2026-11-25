WAYLAND, Mass. — THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE; THE ORIGINAL STORY CONTINUES BELOW:

Wayland police say the missing child has been found safe.

“We would like to thank the community, mutual aid partners, the Massachusetts State Police and Fire District Fourteen resources and all other agencies that lended their assistance,” Wayland police said.

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Wayland police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say they are searching around Wayland Middle School and areas north of the school for the missing child.

The boy allegedly ran away during dismissal at the school around 3:18 p.m.

Police did not provide a name for the child but said he is a Hispanic boy, around 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a beige or green tracksuit with shoulder-length curly hair.

Massachusetts State Police are assisiting with the search.

“Community members are asked to be on the lookout, to check their yards, and any home surveillance cameras in the area,” police say

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 508-358-4721.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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