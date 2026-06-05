The Dubliner gearing up for the World Cup

BOSTON — With the World Cup less than a week away, excitement is building across Boston as businesses—especially restaurants—prepare for an influx of soccer fans.

In the heart of the city, just steps from City Hall Plaza, where the official Fan Fest will take place, The Dubliner is gearing up to be a central hub for matchday energy.

Recently named one of America’s best soccer bars, the bar combines a lively atmosphere with an elevated food and drink program led by Michelin-trained chef Aidan McGee, who delivers an authentic and standout Irish menu.

The menu features a range of British, Irish, and Scottish favorites, including fish and chips, Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, and the popular “spice bag”—an Irish-Chinese fusion dish made with chicken, peppers, onions, and fries tossed in a signature spice mix and served with curry sauce, often enjoyed as a late-night staple after a night out.

For those outside downtown, The Dubliner’s sister restaurant, McGonagle’s, offers a similar menu and will also be showing all World Cup matches live, bringing the experience to Dorchester.

For more information on The Dubliner and McGonagle’s, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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