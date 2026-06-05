Cyclist dies after being struck by tractor-trailer in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — One person has died after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Lynn on Friday.

The collision happened on the Lynnway near Commercial Street around 11:00 a.m.

The cyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police told residents to avoid the area.

The crash closed several northbound lanes of the Lynnway.

The operator of the tractor-trailer stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

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