Irish Pub in Boston named one of America’s Best Soccer Bars

BOSTON — An Irish pub in Boston is getting national attention just in time for soccer’s biggest moment.

Men in Blazers, an influential voice in the sport’s media landscape, has named ‘The Dubliner’ as one of America’s best soccer bars—making it the only Massachusetts spot to earn a place on the list.

Located in downtown Boston, The Dubliner pairs a lively matchday atmosphere with an elevated food and drink program led by Michelin-trained chef Aidan McGee, who delivers an authentic and standout Irish menu.

The pub features two spacious dining rooms, each with its own bar and distinct character, along with multiple patio options, including a vibrant street-side setup and a more intimate covered beer garden.

This summer, the new patio will have more than 50 additional seats, its own bar, and a massive outdoor television designed for game viewing.

With the FIFA World Cup just weeks away, The Dubliner is fan certified, showing every match and sits directly across from the FIFA Fan Festival at City Hall Plaza.

For more information on The Dubliner, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group