Dozens displaced, firefighter injured after fire tears through home in East Boston

EAST BOSTON — Nearly two dozen people are without a home this morning after a four‑alarm fire tore through six homes in East Boston.

Around 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 263 Princeton Street for reports of a heavy fire.

The fire quickly spread to neighboring buildings on Princeton Street and Saratoga Street.

Six buildings in total—three on Princeton Street and three on Saratoga Street—were damaged.

Photos shared by the Boston Fire Department show charred porches burned completely through and a gas grill still visible on the second‑floor deck.

One firefighter was injured while working to control the flames.

In all, 21 residents have been displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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