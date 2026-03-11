Doctors warn spring break travel can disrupt gut health for many flyers

MASS. — As spring break season begins, medical experts are warning that flying and shifting routines can lead to a significant increase in digestive health issues.

Dr. Trisha Pasricha, a GI doctor and Harvard Medical School professor, stated that approximately 40% of people experience constipation while traveling.

The issue is compounded by a general reluctance to discuss digestive symptoms.

A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that one in three people were embarrassed to talk about gut health with their doctors.

In addition to constipation, travelers frequently face concerns regarding reflux and infections like the stomach flu during this time of year.

Dr. Pasricha explained that the colon functions on a specific internal clock that is easily disturbed by changes in schedule.

“Our colons are surprisingly creatures of habit,” Pasricha said. “They actually operate on a circadian rhythm, so they enter this quiet state at night, wake up in the morning with our routine. Our morning coffee. maybe taking the dog for a walk. It starts to buzz with activity. When we travel, we often throw that rhythm all the way off.”

Dehydration and sleep deprivation also contribute to digestive issues during flights.

Because airlines typically serve small portions of water, travelers often arrive at their destinations without sufficient hydration.

Dr. Pasricha suggested that passengers pack their own water bottles and eat hydrating foods, such as melons, to maintain health while in the air. Maintaining fiber intake is another challenge for those on the move.

Pasricha noted that standard travel meals often lack the necessary nutrients to keep the digestive system functioning properly.

“Eat more than you normally would at home,” Pasricha said. “Probably at home we could do a better job but when we’re traveling, we can’t just settle for that small side Caesar salad.... that thin slice of iceberg lettuce on our burger. That’s not it. We gotta find real vegetables, and we have to aggressively incorporate that into our diet if we’re going to get ahead of the problem.”

To prepare for a trip, travelers can take fiber supplements or attempt to train their circadian rhythm by eating and sleeping according to the time zone of their destination before they depart.

Dr. Pasricha emphasized that patients should not wait for a medical emergency to discuss these issues with a professional.

“The biggest advice I can tell you is to just talk to your doctor,” Pasricha said. “It’s really important that we have these conversations.

That we normalize these conversations. We’re all going through the same thing and what we really don’t want to do is let you suffer in silence and potentially miss an important diagnosis that we would’ve and should’ve caught earlier.”

Dr. Pasricha is scheduled to release a new book titled “You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong” next month.

