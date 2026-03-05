Divers scouring pond in Mass. town amid investigation into discovery of human remains

SHIRLEY, Mass. — A state police dive team is scouring a pond in a Massachusetts town on Thursday after authorities announced the discovery of human remains and said that foul play is suspected.

A group of young people walking in the area of the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shirley around 5:30 p.m. called the Shirley Police Department to report what “appeared to be something consistent with a body part in the water,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley Police Chief Samuel Santiago announced in a joint statement.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed the presence of human remains, according to Ryan and Santiago.

“Based upon the preliminary information, foul play is suspected,” authorities noted.

Police warned of law enforcement activity in the area of Shaker Road and the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge on Thursday as the investigation continues.

A Boston 25 photographer spotted divers entering Phoenix Pond on Thursday morning, as well as many police cruisers lining the street.

0 of 11 Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Divers scouring Shirley pond Shirley scene

The DA’s office, Shirley police, state police detectives, and troopers assigned to the underwater recovery unit are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group