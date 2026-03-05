Foul play suspected after human remains found in water in Middlesex County town, DA says

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Foul play is suspected after human remains were found in the water in a town in Middlesex County on Wednesday night, authorities said.

A group of young people walking in the area of the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shirley around 5:30 p.m. called the Shirley Police Department to report what “appeared to be something consistent with a body part in the water,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley Police Chief Samuel Santiago announced in a joint statement.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed the presence of human remains, according to Ryan and Santiago.

“Based upon the preliminary information, foul play is suspected,” authorities noted.

Police warned of law enforcement activity in the area of Shaker Road and the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge on Thursday as the investigation continues.

The DA’s office, Shirley police, state police detectives, and troopers assigned to the underwater recovery unit are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

