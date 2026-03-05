Apparent human remains found in Shirley, police say

SHIRLEY, Mass. — The Shirley Police Department is investigating what appears to be human remains found in town, Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge on Shaker Road, shortly after 7 p.m. for report of a suspicious object in the water, according to police.

The investigation led to the discovery of what appears to be human remains, officials say.

As a result of the discovery, the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Police caution that there may be temporary traffic restrictions in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

