Defense team for Matthew Farwell files motion for release while awaiting trial

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Matthew Farwell’s defense is filing a motion for his release from federal custody while he awaits trial.

In new court documents, Farwell’s attorneys argue that he is not a flight risk and that he stayed in Massachusetts for years under intense scrutiny.

Matthew Farwell served as an officer in the Stoughton Police Department. He is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore back in 2021 and staging her death as a suicide. He was arrested in August 2024.

The amended documents also claim an unnamed person fathered Birchmore’s unborn child, and not Farwells.

Earlier this month, a federal judge denied Farwell’s legal team’s motion on a superseding indictment.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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