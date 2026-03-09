Federal judge denies Matthew Farwell’s motion to dismiss superseding indictment

BOSTON — A federal judge in Boston on Monday denied a bid by former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell to toss a superseding indictment that accuses him of killing Sandra Birchmore and causing the death of her unborn child.

Chief U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper issued the 11‑page memorandum and order on Monday, rejecting all arguments raised by Farwell’s defense team. Farwell is charged with killing a witness or victim to prevent communication with law enforcement and causing the death of a child in utero during the offense.

According to the superseding indictment summarized in the court’s order, Farwell served as a Stoughton Police officer from 2012 to 2022 and previously volunteered with the department’s Police Explorers Academy, where he met Birchmore when she was just 12 years old.

Federal prosecutors allege that Farwell began engaging in sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with Birchmore before she turned 16, continuing the relationship until early 2021 — including occasions when he was on duty.

Birchmore learned she was pregnant in December 2020 and told Farwell the child was his. Weeks later, on Jan. 20, 2021, a friend reported Farwell’s sexual relationship with her to the Stoughton Police Department. Prosecutors allege Farwell killed Birchmore by strangulation on or about Feb. 1, 2021, staging the apartment to resemble a suicide.

Farwell’s motion claimed that Count I of the indictment was defective because it did not explicitly state that the alleged killing was intended to prevent communication to a federal law enforcement officer. The motion also argued that the indictment lacked sufficient factual specificity.

But Judge Casper rejected both claims, noting that the statute uses “law enforcement officer” as a defined term of art, and therefore the indictment inherently satisfies the federal nexus requirement, even without the phrase “of the United States.”

Casper also found that the indictment sufficiently outlines the essential elements of the offense and provides enough factual detail for Farwell to prepare a defense and avoid double jeopardy.

Because Count II (the death of an unborn child) is predicated on the same conduct alleged in Count I, the failure of Farwell’s arguments on Count I means both charges remain intact.

The judge concluded, “For all of the foregoing reasons, the Court DENIES Farwell’s motion to dismiss the superseding indictment.”

With the motion denied, the case proceeds through the federal court process, moving closer to trial. Prosecutors must still prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Farwell killed Birchmore to prevent her from reporting alleged federal offenses, and that the killing caused the death of her unborn child.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty.

