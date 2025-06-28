‘Deeply concerning’: Fall River School employee facing child sex charges, officials say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River School employee has been arrested and is facing child sex charges, Massachusetts State Police says.

On Wednesday, June 25, members of the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit and Brockton Police arrested 71-year-old Kevin Galloway of Millis while he was in the parking lot of a Brockton Hotel.

Galloway has been charged with multiple offenses, of which include attempted rape of a child, pay for sexual conduct with a child, and enticing a child under 16.

A member of the Fall River School Committee, Collin Dias, confirmed to Boston 25’s affiliate, WPRI, that Galloway was an employee of Durfee High School, saying that the reports “are both deeply concerning and troubling.”

Dias says that the school departments’ next steps should be to operate with “complete transparency.”

“I believe the School Committee and the administration need to act swiftly to ensure we have the appropriate policies in place and to determine whether any misconduct occurred within the schools, which warrants a thorough investigation,” Dias said. “We also need to understand why this individual was allowed to resign when he should have been fired and disciplined to the fullest extent to the law.”

Dias added that “we must create an environment where students and staff in this district feel safe to come forward.”

Earlier on Saturday, Fall River Superintendent Tracy Curley said in a statement that the incident occurred outside of school hours and off school property.

Curley also said that there was no indication that the alleged conduct was connected to Fall River Public Schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

