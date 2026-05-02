One person transported to the hospital, 7 cats killed in Worcester house fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Worcester, and several cats were found dead inside the home.

According to Worcester fire officials, crews responded to the home on Neptune Road at approximately 11:46 p.m.

On arrival firefighters found heavy fire from three sides of a single family two story occupied residence.

Crews quickly attacked the fire while simultaneously searching the occupancy.

One resident was rescued from the building and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

14 cats were also found inside the home, and 7 of them were killed.

Earlier in the evening, fire officials also responded to a reported fire on Main Street.

The building was a mixed use multi-story occupancy that sustained damage to the exterior of the building with minor extension to the inside.

No injuries were reported.

Both fires are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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