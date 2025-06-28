Fall River school employee off the job following ‘serious’ charges, superintendent says

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A worker with the Fall River school system is off the job following an arrest on ‘serious’ charges.

The employee was fired after being arrested on serious charges involving alleged conduct occurring outside of school hours and off school property, Fall River Superintendent Tracy Curley said in a statement Saturday.

Curley added that the alleged conduct does not appear to be connected to Fall River Public Schools.

“We are deeply troubled by these allegations and understand the impact this may have on our school community,” Curley said. “The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students, and we will continue to take every step necessary to uphold the trust of our families and community.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Fall River school system and the Fall River police department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

