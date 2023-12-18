Debris from college building crashes to ground as strong wind gusts batter Boston

BOSTON — A cluster of debris broke loose from a college building in Boston and crashed down onto the ground below during Monday’s wind-driven rainstorm.

Officers responding to a report of an overhang collapse at 621 Huntington Avenue near Evans Way around 11 a.m. found pieces of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s Tower building scattered on the sidewalk, according to the Boston Police Department.

No one was struck by the debris and there were no reported injuries, police noted.

“Due to the extreme weather, part of Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s tower building exterior sustained damage, resulting in falling debris,” a school spokesperson said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the adjacent floors of the building were relocated to a different building, the spokesperson added.

A photo from the scene showed the debris field roped off with crime scene tape.

Winds in Boston were gusting at more than 50 mph at the time of the collapse.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

