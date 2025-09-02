Deaths of 3 people at Watertown home being investigated as murder-suicide, DA says

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The deaths of three people at a home in Watertown over the weekend are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Boyd Street around 10 a.m. Sunday found three people dead inside, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Watertown Police Chief Justin Hanrahan.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Nadia Abrahamian, 80, and Karine Asatryan, 35, were shot and killed by 31-year-old David Minasvand, Ryan and Hanrahan said.

“After shooting the two women, David Minasvand died by an apparently self-inflicted gunshot,” Ryan’s office noted in a statement.

The three victims were the only ones present in the home at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

Investigators didn’t share any additional details on the incident.

Father Arakel Aljalian, a pastor at St. James Armenian Church, told Boston 25 News that the three victims were members of his faith community.

“We’re going to have a funeral for the three individuals at the same time because they were living as one family,” Aljalian said.

State police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting Watertown police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

