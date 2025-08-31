Investigation underway after three people dead from apparent shooting in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a Watertown residence, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Watertown Police Chief Justin Hanrahan say.

Authorities say that around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Watertown Police responded to a residence on Boyd Street for a well-being check. Once on the scene, officers found three residents dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that one of the victims, an elderly woman, lived on one floor of the unit, and the other two victims, a male and a female, lived in a separate space in the same unit. Police say that the residents were known to each other.

At this time, it is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and Watertown Police are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

