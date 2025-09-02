Questions remain after three people found shot to death in Watertown home

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Residents remain on edge after a three people were found shot to death in their home over the holiday weekend.

As of Monday night, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office and Watertown Police haven’t provided any updates about the investigation or identified the victims.

But spiritual leaders from the Armenian community in Watertown are trying to make sense of the tragedy that’s rocked the neighborhood.

“They didn’t really deserve this tragedy that took place in their life,” said Father Arakel Aljalian, a pastor at St. James Armenian Church.

He’s trying to help members of the parish navigate this nightmare.

“We’re going to have a funeral of three individuals at the same time because they were living as one family,” he said.

Father Aljalian says the three victims were members of his faith community.

They were found shot to death Sunday morning in their Boyd Street home following a wellness check.

Police say the incident was isolated and that the three victims knew each other, living on separate floors.

The three — an elderly woman and young couple.

Neighbors say the home’s been in the same family for generations.

“They were very simple people very pious people occasionally we saw them here in the community you know peace loving family harmless,” a neighbor said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group