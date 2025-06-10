Death investigation underway after man found shot in front of Boston home

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot in front of a home in Boston on Monday night, authorities said.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside of 4 Levant Street just before 9 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There was no immediate word on a suspect or if anyone had been arrested.
The Boston Police Department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the detectives at 617-343-4470.
There have now been 10 fatal shootings in Boston in 2025.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group