Death investigation underway after man found shot in front of Boston home

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot in front of a home in Boston on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside of 4 Levant Street just before 9 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dorchester Levant St shooting

There was no immediate word on a suspect or if anyone had been arrested.

The Boston Police Department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the detectives at 617-343-4470.

There have now been 10 fatal shootings in Boston in 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group