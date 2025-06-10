Shooting in Dorchester leaves one man hospitalized, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say they received a 911 call for a report of a person shot just before 9 p.m. in the area of Levant Street.

According to officials, arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and police have blocked off the street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

