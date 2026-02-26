Daughter, girlfriend of Taunton man in stable condition after home explosion

The boyfriend of a 25-year old woman and father of a 2-year old child expects them both to be ok after they suffered serious burns in a home explosion Wednesday morning, he told Boston 25.

Shnider Germilus shared photos of his girlfriend Lucitha Blanc and daughter Janelle Germilus. They were being treated for serious injuries as of Wednesday night and are expected to undergo surgery.

He told Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates he’s thankful his small family is alive.

The home explosion around 10 am drew dozens of emergency crews Wednesday, alongside neighbors who jumped into action t usher those nearby away from the home.

Taunton’s fire chief said Blanc was able to get out of the home, but turned around when she realized Janelle, 2, was inside.

Chief Steve Lavigne explained, “She went back for her child, and that’s when she suffered her injuries.”

Officials were on scene for hours and shut down Plain Street for most of the day Wednesday. They have yet to specify a cause for the explosion.

Nearby business owners like Casey Medas of Atlantic Cafe were out of power for hours Wednesday. He claimed fire crews told him they shut off power to avoid live wires while clearing out debris.

“It’s terrible,” he said. “Taunton’s a big city, but it’s a closeknit community. You don’t want to see anyone get hurt... I pray to God the girl and the mom are ok. That’s all you can ask for. Everything else can be replaced.”

Jacinda Jones, owner of the home next door, shared photos inside her home showing extensive damage from the blast.

She and her family formed shared a GoFundMe they formed for the Germilus and his family.

It reads in part:

“My sister’s next door neighbor and her family are facing an incredibly difficult time after a devastating house fire in their apartment. The fire not only destroyed much of what they owned, but also resulted in the mom and her two-year-old daughter being sent to the hospital. It’s heartbreaking to see a family in our community go through such a traumatic event, especially when young children are involved.

Right now, they are dealing with the aftermath—coping with medical needs and trying to replace the belongings they lost. The road ahead will be challenging, but with the support of caring people like you, we can help them begin to rebuild. Every donation will go directly toward covering medical bills and helping them replace essential items lost in the fire."

If you would like to donate: Fundraiser for Shnider Germilus by Jillian Fitts: Support for Family After Apartment Fire

