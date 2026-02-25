“Like a tree being ripped from the ground’: Witnesses describe hearing Taunton house explosion

TAUNTON, MASS. — Witnesses described hearing a house explode in Taunton on Wednesday morning.

Many ran to the scene with the intention to help out anyone who was hurt or injured.

A mother, 25, and her 2-year-old child were seriously injured in the explosion.

According to Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne, the mother was able to get out of the home but ran back in when she realized her child was still inside.

“We heard something that sounded like a tree being ripped from the ground,” said William James Shivers Jr.

“I opened the door and my first thought was to put on my gear and help some people he said.”

“I just heard a loud bang. My first thought was something hit my house,” said another neighbor. He also thought snow possibly collapsed on his house.

“I was asleep obviously, and then I heard a really big bang. And then the lights went out a little bit after that,” said another neighbor.

“I heard it, looked up and saw the smoke. I knew that by then it had to be an explosion,” he said.

“I just got my snow boots on and got up there as quick as I can to help or evacuate anybody or to just do my part as a neighbor to help anyone if I can,” he said.

“I feel really bad for the two people who were seriously hurt. My prayers are out with the family. Hopefully they have a speedy recovery.”

Three families lived in the home at 78 Plain St. The structure is a total loss, and eight residents have been displaced. Two adjacent homes sustained serious burn damage.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

