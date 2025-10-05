Randolph PD investigating takeover involving over 100 people, fireworks, attack on police cruiser

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph police are investigating a large-scale vehicle takeover that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crowd of over 100 individuals obstructing traffic and targeting police cruisers at the intersection of Oak Street and North Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers encountered individuals who began to strike cruisers with their fists and other objects, sit on the hoods of the cruisers as officers were attempting to drive, and lean against the bumpers as cruisers were attempting to navigate the area.

The individuals were concealing their faces with masks and videotaping themselves.

Police say the individuals continued and sat on the hoods of the cruiser and lit fireworks off, placing the officer inside in extreme danger.

A similar incident happened on Sunday in Boston, where two people were arrested after a police cruiser was burned during a large scale vehicle takeover involving 100 people.

An investigation into the incident is on going and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (781)-963-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

