Two arrested after police cruiser burned during ‘large-scale vehicle takeover’ in South End

BOSTON — Two people have been arrested following a large-scale vehicle takeover in Boston’s South End.

According to police, the incident took place at the intersection of Mass Avenue and Tremont Street and involved over 100 people attacking police cruisers and blocking traffic.

Around 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the scene and found a crowd of more than 100 people throwing fireworks, cones, poles, and other objects at marked Boston Police cruisers.

Boston Fire Department was called to extinguish flames after fireworks ignited a police cruiser, which was ultimately destroyed and towed from the scene.

According to Boston police, at one point, members of the crowd jumped onto the hood of the cruiser, further endangering officers.

Julian Bowers, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was arrested after being seen throwing objects at officers and their cruiser. He faces charges including malicious destruction of property over $1200, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

William Cantwell, 19, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested for striking a cruiser with an orange pole and possessing marijuana edibles. He faces similar charges to Bowers, with the addition of possession of Class D, marijuana.

Marijuana was taken from the scene and logged by police as evidence.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Detectives are reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-4683.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

