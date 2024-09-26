Dana-Farber doctor turned patient raising money for cancer research through the Jimmy Fund Walk

BOSTON — Dr. Navid Madani fell in love with research, studying diseases for decades when her world shifted, and she became a patient herself.

Dr. Madani immigrated to the United States from Iran. She is currently a senior research scientist in the Department of Immunology & Virology and the Founding Director of the Science Health & Education (SHE) Center at Dana-Farber. Madani has been studying cancer for years and she’s been very open about her passion for early detection.

In addition, she’s worked to stop the transmission of HIV. During her tenure, Madani also became a mother of two boys.

On May 9, 2019, Dr. Madani went from a researcher to a patient as well. She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.

“It was humbling,” Madani said. “My scientific mind gets me intrigued about what’s happening and I try to forget about the future and take every day as a present.”

Since her diagnosis, Dr. Madani has undergone five surgeries and two interventional surgeries to remove tumors.

“I went from an experimenter to an experiment because I was part of a clinical trial as well,”

According to Madani, she says the science of the trail was intriguing, as she was in the best hands possible. She told Boston 25, that since taking part in a clinical trial in 2022, countless other trials are underway right now. She said 50% of FDA-approved drugs are from Dana Farber.

“I am indebted to Dana Farber, to be here talking to you right now after almost 5.5 years of stage 4 ovarian cancer, and I think a lot of it is because of the kind of advocacy, the kind of research, the kind of care that we have at Dana Farber,” Madani said.

Throughout her treatment, Dr. Madani travels often to the UAE for speaking engagements, workshops, and seminars.

This year will be her 4th year walking in the Jimmy Fund Walk on Oct. 6.

“The atmosphere is so joyous,” she said.

As the founding director of the Science Health Education Center, commonly referred to as the ‘SHE Center,’ Dr. Madani will be raising awareness with her team called ‘SHE Walks.’ Team SHE Walks was a first-time team in 2022. According to Dana Farber, in 2022, the team had 18 members and raised over $17,000. In 2023, Navid completed a virtual walk on September 27 at King Hussein Park in Jordan and then flew to Boston and walked the half marathon route on walk day on Oct. 1.

Madani’s walk team restricts funds and splits the money raised between the SHE Center and Dr. Ursula Matulonis’ Ovarian Cancer Fund. Matulonis is Madani’s oncologist.

This year Dr. Madani is looking forward to having friends and family join her at the Jimmy Fund Walk from all over the world. She said she can’t wait to dance to Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive.’

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk on Oct. 6, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group