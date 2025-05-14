Live court video, updates: Day 15 of witness testimony expected in Karen Read retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Day 15 of witness testimony is expected to resume on Wednesday after testimony was cancelled on Tuesday due to ‘unavoidable circumstances‘.

Sources tell Boston 25 that an illness was the reason for the cancellation.

“Please be advised that the trial in Commonwealth v. Karen Read is not taking place today due to unavoidable circumstances,” spokesperson Jennifer Donahue said in the email.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

On Monday, jurors once again saw Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik on the stand all day.

Court went later than usual so they could finish questioning him and not bring him back for a fourth day.

Bukhenik says Karen’s right rear taillight was shattered when he and former state trooper Michael Proctor had her Lexus towed to the Canton Police Station.

Read’s attorneys have long suggested the taillight was tampered with and pieces were brought back to the crime scene at 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group