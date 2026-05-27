DA identifies woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Officials have identified the woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend in Lawrence on Friday.
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Madison Tesniere.
She rushed to the hospital and later pronounced deceased after officers arrived and found her with a severe head wound early Saturday morning.
Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Tyler Halley, was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors say Halley shot Tesniere during an “intimate moment.”
He was held without bail until his next court date.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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