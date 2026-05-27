DA identifies woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Officials have identified the woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend in Lawrence on Friday.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Madison Tesniere.

She rushed to the hospital and later pronounced deceased after officers arrived and found her with a severe head wound early Saturday morning.

Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Tyler Halley, was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

21-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend in Lawrence held without bail

Prosecutors say Halley shot Tesniere during an “intimate moment.”

He was held without bail until his next court date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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