21-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend in Lawrence held without bail

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 21-year-old man has been held without bail, charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Lawrence.

According to the prosecution, Tyler Halley shot his girlfriend during an intimate moment at their home on Canal Street in Lawrence on Saturday, May 23.

Police found the victim with a severe head wound. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Halley was held without bail and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in June.

He has pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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