DA identifies victim of deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — Authorities on Monday announced the names of the victim and driver who were involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 93 in Boston over the weekend.

Riley Sergi, 28, of Haverhill, was killed early Sunday morning when the car he was driving collided head-on with another car driving the wrong way on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 15A, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The DA’s office also identified the other driver as 81-year-old Somerset resident Antone Carvalho, noting he’ll be called to court to face charges at a later date.

Hayden also noted that the ongoing investigation into the crash will determine the exact charges.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Sergi, and I assure them that the investigation of this tragic crash will be careful and thorough,” Hayden said in a statement.

State police say Carvalho was driving a Cadillac Escalade when he struck Sergi’s Chevrolet Cruze head-on.

Ed Murray, the man whose dash-camera video caught the driver approaching him, said he was driving home with his family at the time.

“There’s no way to wrap your head around this. It shouldn’t happen,” Murray said. “Just after we passed the Fortress building, I saw in the distance a set of headlights aimed at me.”

A family of four in a minivan attempted to avoid the wreck and also crashed. They were evaluated at Boston hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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