Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in motorcycle crash

GRAFTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police on Monday announced the death of a trooper who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Trooper Jacob Mick, 31, of Northborough, died from injuries that he suffered in a crash in Grafton on Sunday, a state police spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News.

“Together, we mourn Trooper Jacob Mick and extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, their infant daughter, his family, and all who loved him,” State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said in a statement. “He was a proud Trooper and public servant who never hesitated to answer the call. We remember and honor Trooper Mick’s years of service and all he gave to the Commonwealth as well as to the Department.”

Trooper Mick was a member of the 88th Recruit Training Troop assigned to the Holden Barracks and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2023.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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