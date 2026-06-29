North Shore beaches closed after millions of gallons of sewage flow into Merrimack River

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Beaches in several North Shore communities are closed just as the heat starts building in New England.

The beaches closed after a massive wastewater pipe broke over the weekend and dumped millions of gallons of sewage into the Merrimack River.

The break occurred in Haverhill, in a pipe that carries wastewater from the main pumping station to the treatment plant.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett said this is one of the city’s largest and most critical wastewater pipelines, serving thousands of homes and businesses.

Mayor Barrett said that due to Friday’s torrential rainstorm, there was a break in a 42-inch sewer force main.

Crews responded to investigate and make repairs and found a second break as well.

The Mayor said that the second break indicates the damaged area is larger than originally believed.

Because of this, wastewater is being discharged into the Merrimack River, but the sewer system remains operational at this time.

The exact cause of the breaks is under investigation.

The Department of Public Health Beach Water Quality dashboard shows beach closures at Salisbury Beach, Sandy Point Beach in Ipswich, and Plum Island in Newburyport following the break.

The Mayor also assured that the city’s drinking water system is completely separate from this wastewater system and that drinking water remains safe.

Barrett said the public should avoid contact with the Merrimack River both in the vicinity and downstream of the discharge until repairs are completed.

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