'No way to wrap your head around it': Man describes close encounter with wrong way driver on I-93

BOSTON — A local man is recounting a close encounter he had with a wrong-way driver who crashed and killed a man and injured four others on Interstate-93 in Boston.

According to State police, just before midnight, troopers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 93 North before Exit 15A.

A 2004 Cadillac Escalade entered 93 North at Exit 15B and proceeded to travel southbound in the northbound lanes, state police say.

Ed Murray, the man whose dash camera video caught the driver coming toward him, said he was driving home with his family at the time.

“There’s no way to wrap your head around this. It shouldn’t happen,” Murray said.

Murray said he was driving home with his wife and daughter northbound on I-93 in Boston when he saw the car.

“just after we passed the Fortress building, I saw in the distance a set of headlights aimed at me,” Murray said.

He said it was a situation where he had a split-second to make a decision.

“I looked and I’m like, that guy can’t be in my lane, and then I realized as he was coming closer to me quite fast, he was in fact in my lane,” Murray said.

Murray said he quickly got into the middle lane as the car blew past him.

“After it all happened that’s when everything set in, I’m like oh my God, I almost had a head-on collision,” Murray said.

Two vehicles—a Honda Odyssey and an Audi A4—attempted to avoid the wrong-way driver and crashed.

The occupants of the Honda Odyssey, a family of four, were transported to a Boston-area hospital for evaluation.

Shortly after the initial crash, the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze.

Both drivers involved in the second crash were transported to Boston-area hospitals.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, a man in his 20s from Haverhill, died from his injuries.

Murray said it made him realize how difficult it can be to stop a wrong-way driver.

“I did see another state trooper heading south and it’s like, there’s no way for them to stop this guy, they have no way to stop this car and the worst-case scenario did play out unfortunately,” Murray said.

He added he’s hopeful more can be done to prevent more incidents like this from happening.

“I just don’t know how it happens on a highway like I-93, I-95, 495, any of those highways... maybe they could put tire shredders on the off-ramps so that way if a car does go the wrong way, it’ll rip his tires apart,” Murray said.

The wrong-way driver, 81-year-old Antone Carvalho of Somerset, will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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