Coral Care: Helping parents connect with pediatric developmental therapists

DEDHAM, Mass. — Coral Care, a platform connecting parents with pediatric developmental therapists, is providing in-home care to address provider shortages and long wait times for clinic spots. The service matches families with specialized clinicians to help children develop essential skills in their own environments.

Jen Wirt, CEO of Coral Care, said the platform aims to close the gap in pediatric care by offering direct access to speech, occupational, and physical therapists. The program operates with more than 200 clinicians in Massachusetts who deliver therapy directly to patients at home.

The difficulty in securing clinic appointments has led some children to skip pre-K or kindergarten. Wirt said the current system is under significant pressure, often leaving parents uncertain about whether their child’s developmental progress requires professional attention.

“There are just major gaps in care,” Wirt said. “It takes a really long time to get in, in spite of being told as early as possible.”

Wirt emphasized that families should trust their instincts when they notice potential issues.

“Oftentimes families just don’t know if something is going on, or if it warrants a closer look and they should follow their gut,” Wirt said.

Many children missed opportunities to develop skills like transitioning between activities or waiting during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were away from classroom environments.

Speech delays are among the common issues addressed by clinicians. Wirt explained that children need to learn how to communicate their needs and interact with peers.

“Having the right language to advocate for yourself, like ‘I need help. I need certain things.’ Knowing how to take turns,” Wirt said, regarding the skills therapists help children develop.

The program is designed to meet children in their own surroundings.

“We look to the home as the environment to deliver care and best support you in the environment that you actually live in,” Wirt said. The platform currently has more than 200 clinicians providing these services across Massachusetts.

The in-home program accepts insurance to help families manage costs. Wirt noted that parent education is a key component of the platform’s approach to pediatric care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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