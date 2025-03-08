‘Conserve water’: Most of Massachusetts remains in ‘critical’ or ‘significant’ drought status

BOSTON — Bay State residents are being urged to conserve water, as most of Massachusetts remains in ‘critical’ or ‘significant’ drought status after nearly seven months of below-normal precipitation.

State officials on Friday raised the Connecticut River Valley region to a Level 3 Critical Drought status, and also raised the state’s Western region to a Level 2 Significant Drought status, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement.

That means residents in those areas should be taking shorter showers, running washing machines only on a full load, and not letting water run while brushing and shaving, among other things to save water, officials said.

“The recent rain and snowfall are a welcome reprieve from the drought we have been experiencing,” Tepper said. “However, it has not been enough to replenish our groundwater. As the growing season approaches, it is vital that everyone continues to follow state guidance and local water restrictions to ensure water is available for our essential needs.”

Massachusetts drought status (Mass. Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs)

Over the past month, most of the state received between 2 to 4 inches of rain and snow which is 1 to 1.5 inches below normal, officials said.

The data collected by the Drought Management Task Force reflects observations made from the start of the drying conditions in August 2024 through the end of February.

Overall, most of the state is in an 8 to 13 inches deficit since last August, with the Cape and Islands at 5 to 8 inches deficit, officials said.

Although there has been an accumulation of snow, freezing temperatures and frozen ground have prevented snowmelt from soaking through, officials said.

“Despite temporary surges in streamflow from recent precipitation events, streamflow and groundwater have worsened in nearly all regions, and recharge that typically occurs at this time of the year to reservoirs and groundwater is diminished,” state officials said in their statement.

Residents can report dry environmental conditions they are experiencing and submit photos to support state drought monitoring efforts here.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will continue to assist communities with managing their water systems, including helping with the use of emergency connections and water supplies, officials said.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, or MWRA, water supply system is not experiencing drought conditions, as defined within its individual plan, officials said.

But private well users and other sources of water within the same river basins are impacted by the critical drought conditions.

“All sources of water, regardless of their location or type of withdrawal, ultimately draw from the same river basin. It is important for all users to do their part to conserve water,” Tepper said.

Below are the state’s recommendations for communities and people living and working within a Level 3 – Critical Drought and Level 2 – Significant Drought zone, including residents using a private well:

For Regions in Level 3 – Critical Drought

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use

Follow state water conservation actions and any local water use restrictions

Monitor total household water use shown on your water bill for sudden increases, which often indicate leaks. Use the MA Home Water Use Calculator tool to evaluate household water use.

Fix any toilet or faucet leaks immediately. Check for leaks in homes and businesses regularly by checking water meters for constant dial movement, using dye tabs to check for toilet leaks, and conducting regular inspections of all pipes and fixtures, including those located in utility rooms, crawlspaces, and other hidden areas.

Use dishwashers rather than handwashing dishes. Run the dishwasher only on a full load.

Aggressively reduce indoor water use by: reducing shower length and consider using a shower timer; running washing machines only on a full load; and not letting water run while brushing and shaving.

Replacing old fixtures and appliances with water-efficient ones. Make sure toilets, faucets, and showerheads are WaterSense labeled

Stop all non-essential water use

Be extra cautious with outdoor fires, grills, and flammable materials

Immediate Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Provide timely information on the drought and on water conservation tips to local residents and businesses taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Enforce water use restrictions with increasingly stringent penalties

Strongly discourage or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing

Establish or enhance water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates

Prepare to activate emergency inter-connections for water supply

Develop or refine your local drought management plan.

For Regions in Level 2 – Significant Drought

Residents and Businesses:

Minimize overall water use and be particularly mindful of indoor water use.

Follow local water use restrictions

Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use;

For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

Immediate Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Limit or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing.

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Short- and Medium-Term Steps for Communities/Municipalities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials.

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses.

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates.

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply.

Develop or refine your local drought management plan.



State agencies will continue to closely monitor and assess conditions across the state, Tepper said.

The Drought Management Task Force will meet again on Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

For more information on water conservation and what residents can do, visit the EEA’s drought and water conservation pages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

