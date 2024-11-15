Critical drought conditions have Cambridge calling for shorter showers, less dishwashing

Cities and towns across the state are advising people to conserve water.

Currently, almost the entire State of Massachusetts is in a significant or critical drought, with the Northeast and Central regions elevated to Level 3 Critical Drought conditions last week by the Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

The City of Cambridge is among the municipalities under the critical drought status, which means all nonessential outdoor water uses are banned.

The state has also issued recommendations for cities like Cambridge to follow, which include:

Cut down on time in the shower

Make sure dishwashers and washing machines are full before running

Fix leaking faucets and toilets

Boston 25 News spoke with businesses in and next door to Cambridge about how their water conservation efforts.

According to Mass Ave Diner Owner David Barlam, he wasn’t aware of the critical drought status that the city was under, but they always try to be efficient with water use.

The same holds true with nearby businesses like Mahoney’s Garden Center in Brighton. While they were aware of the dry conditions, they are in the habit of cutting back on water even when Massachusetts isn’t in a drought.

“I think because we’re in the growing industry, people are just a little bit more mindful overall…not letting water run,” explained Valerie Donohue, who is the manager of annuals and perennials at Mahoney’s.

She said they have also lucked out since most of their plants are dormant this time of year, so the few remaining don’t require as much water as they would during the spring or summer seasons.

Most of the city’s irrigation systems are shut down this time of year, too, according to Cambridge Water Department Director Mark Gallagher.

“We’ve preached water conservation here in Cambridge for decades now,” Gallagher said. “Those efforts have paid off even though our population has continued to grow.”

Gallagher explained that if they don’t receive sufficient rain in the next month, they will likely have to start supplementing their water supply with the Massachusetts Resource Water Authority (MRWA) connection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

