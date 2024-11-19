Nearly all of Massachusetts is in a critical drought, one step away from emergency

BOSTON — Nearly all of Massachusetts is in a critical drought and now just one step away from an emergency declaration after three months of virtually no rainfall, state officials announced Tuesday.

A map released by EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper showed a “Level 3 - Critical Drought” persisting in all regions of the state with the exception of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Massachusetts Drought status (Energy and Environmental Affairs)

The drought has fueled hundreds of unprecedented and destructive wildfires across the Bay State, about 37 of which were still burning as of Tuesday.

In a statement, Tepper said, “Climate change is reshaping our region’s weather patterns, resulting in warmer and drier fall and winter seasons. Water conservation is more important than ever. We urge municipalities, residents, and businesses - including those with private wells - to help us reduce stress on our water systems. We need to work together to ensure we have enough clean drinking water, protect wildlife habitats, and maintain effective fire control. Every small effort counts.”

Hundreds of wildfires have broken out across the state since October 1, burning more land than Massachusetts usually sees in an entire year.

Due to fire conditions, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a temporary ban on all open flame and charcoal fires within state park properties. Hundreds of communities have also implemented local bans on outdoor fires.

“We’re reminding all residents to follow the state and municipal guidance on fire protection because in the current drought conditions, any outdoor fire is likely to catch, spread, and threaten people and property. Every firefighter battling a preventable wildfire is one who can’t respond to a house fire, car crash, or medical emergency,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in a statement.

Most of the state received less than an inch of rain in the last month, which is 3 to 4.5 inches below normal, and since dry conditions began in August, all regions except the Cape and the Islands have seen an 8 to 11-inch rainfall deficit, state officials noted.

While there is some rainfall relief in sight later this week, officials said it remains crucial for residents to practice “aggressive” indoor water conservation to maintain sufficient supply and pressure in public water systems.

