‘Minimize overall water use’: Major drought declared across Massachusetts, state officials say

BOSTON — State officials are urging residents across Massachusetts to conserve water with most of the state experiencing “significant” or “critical” drought levels as brush fires continued to burn across some areas on Thursday.

State officials have elevated the central and northeast regions in Massachusetts to “Level 3-Significant Drought,” while the western, Connecticut River Valley, and southeast regions have “Level 2- Significant Drought” status. The Cape and Islands regions are the only part of the state that remain at normal drought levels.

There are currently approximately 47 active wildfires across the state, officials said Thursday. This year’s fire season has lasted longer because of dry conditions.

Since the start of the fire season, there have been over 854 wildfires, burning approximately 1,365 acres of land.

“After more than a month of nearly no rain and devastating wildfires, Massachusetts is clearly experiencing significant drought conditions,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement.

“This autumn has felt different for all of us. Climate change is bringing drier weather to our state at times and extreme precipitation at others,” Tepper said. “It is critical that we all practice water conservation methods, especially indoors, and adhere to local requirements to decrease the stress on our water systems and ensure essential needs, such as drinking water, habitats and fire suppression, are being met.”

Level 2 and 3 Drought levels require detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities, Tepper said. The Drought Task Force will meet biweekly in the coming months to carefully monitor the drought.

“This dry weather pattern is driving a historic fall fire season. In October, Massachusetts experienced 203 brush fires across the state, many in populated areas. The historic average for October is only 15,” Massachusetts Emergency Management Director Dawn Brantley said in a statement. “As drought conditions persist, it can impact the fire service’s ability to fight these fires, so I urge everyone to follow requests related to water and outdoor burning restrictions.”

In the month of October, rainfall across the state mostly fell between 0.25 inch to 1.5 inches with a few areas a little higher.

Overall, rainfall is trending well below average for the month of October, with many locations recording their lowest rainfall ever. The northeast, central, Connecticut River Valley, and southeast regions are the most affected by the lack of precipitation.

Additionally, since August, when dry conditions began, all regions, excluding the Cape and the Islands, have seen a rainfall deficit of 7 to 9 inches, officials said. Streamflow has also dropped significantly, resulting in dry brooks and streambeds, increased ponding, exposed beaches and sediments, and limited fish passage.

Furthermore, groundwater levels are declining in all regions, with the Connecticut River Valley and northeast regions showing levels well below normal.

Fire activity has increased across the state because of drought conditions, leading to wildfires that are burning deeper into the soil. This situation can make it harder to control fires and may prolong fire incidents.

Due to fire conditions, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a temporary ban of all open flame and charcoal fires within state park properties. Small portable propane grills are still allowed at campgrounds and recreation areas where grilling is permitted.

Residents are also encouraged to check for local fire bans in their area.

As firefighting efforts demand significant water resources, state officials said it’s crucial for residents “to practice aggressive indoor water conservation to maintain sufficient supply and pressure in public water systems.”

All residents are urged to use caution with grills and open flames, ensuring that all fires are properly extinguished.

“Given the ongoing drought conditions across Massachusetts, our wildfire risk remains high, with the dry landscape providing ample fuel for fires to spread quickly. We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and remember, even small sparks can ignite a larger fire in these conditions,” Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino said in a statement.

“As firefighters, we are working tirelessly to contain these incidents, but we need the public’s cooperation in helping reduce risks,” Celino said. “Please follow local fire restrictions and practice responsible water conservation to ensure we have the resources we need to combat these fires. Together, we can help protect our communities, our natural resources, and our state.”

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system is not experiencing drought conditions, as defined within its individual plan. Private wells, local streams, wetlands, vernal pools, and other water-dependent habitats located within MWRA-serviced areas are being impacted by drought conditions while water quality in ponds can deteriorate due to lowering of levels and stagnation.

Residents and businesses are asked to check with their local water system in case more stringent watering restrictions are in place.

State officials offered the following recommendations for residents and communities within a Level 3 – Critical Drought and Level 2 – Significant Drought region, including those using a private well:

For regions in Level 3 – Critical Drought

Residents and businesses:

Minimize overall water use

Follow local water use restrictions

Fix any toilet or faucet leaks immediately

Aggressively reduce indoor water use by taking shorter showers, running dishwashers and washing machines only on a full load

Immediate steps for communities:

Provide timely information on the drought and on water conservation tips to local residents and businesses taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Enforce water use restrictions with increasingly stringent penalties

Strongly discourage or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing

Establish or enhance water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use

Short- and medium-term steps for communities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates

Prepare to activate emergency inter-connections for water supply

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan

For Regions in Level 2 – Significant Drought

Residents and businesses:

Minimize overall water use and be particularly mindful of indoor water use

Follow local water use restrictions

Immediate steps for communities:

Limit or prohibit washing of hard surfaces (sidewalks, patios, driveways, siding); personal vehicle or boat washing

Establish water-use reduction targets for all water users, identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use

Short- and medium-term steps for communities:

Establish a year-round water conservation program that includes public education and communication, taking advantage of the state’s library of outreach materials

Provide timely information to local residents and businesses

Implement or establish drought surcharge or seasonal water rates

Check emergency inter-connections for water supply

Develop or refine your local drought management plan using guidance outlined in the state Drought Management Plan

State agencies will continue to closely monitor and assess conditions across the state, coordinate any needed dissemination of information to the public, and help federal, state, and local agencies prepare additional responses that may be needed in the future.

The Drought Management Task Force will meet again on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

For further information on water conservation and what residents can do, visit the EEA’s drought and water conservation pages.

