Congressional investigation targets string of U.S. scientist deaths and disappearances

BOSTON — A congressional investigation is now underway into the recent disappearances and deaths of U.S. scientists.

As Boston 25 has reported, there has been a growing concern over the fates of 10 U.S. scientists who had access to military and government secrets.

Since 2023, these scientists have been found murdered or have mysteriously disappeared under strange circumstances. Two of the ten are from Massachusetts.

Plasma physicist and MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was shot and killed inside the foyer of his Gibbs Street home on the night of December 15, 2025, in what police describe as a swift and targeted attack by Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, the Brown University shooter.

Authorities say the reason for the shooting was a grudge Valente held towards Loureiro’s success, as the two had gone to school together in Portugal.

45-year-old Jason Thomas from Wakefield, who worked for a pharmaceutical company, disappeared from his home just two days before Loureiro was killed on December 13. His body was found Lake Quannapowitt in March.

The FBI has now reported they will be looking into these deaths and disappearances of these scientists and if they are connected, and so will the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch told Boston 25 officials from agencies like the FBI, the War Department, and NASA will be called before the committee.

“Probably six of those cases raise serious questions about the manner in which these people disappeared or were killed. We need to get to the bottom of that,” he said.

Lynch said he does not believe the murder of Loureiro was committed by the Brown University shooter, and there are disturbing questions about the other cases that need to be addressed.

Lynch said he expects these hearings to be public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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