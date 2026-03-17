Body found in North Shore lake believed to be man who vanished months ago, DA says

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A body found in a lake on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a man who vanished months ago, authorities said.

Preliminary information, including clothing, suggests that a body recovered from Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield is 45-year-old Jason Thomas, who was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2025, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory.

Thomas is believed to have left his home on the night of Dec. 12, 2025, and when he failed to return home, his wife reported him missing to the Wakefield Police Department early the next morning.

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A detective searching an area of the lake that had been previously frozen discovered the body around 12:30 p.m., according to Ryan and Skory.

Wakefield officers, with the help of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, K9 units, and drones, had previously conducted an extensive search for Thomas.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will now determine the identity and the cause and manner of death.

Investigators noted that no foul play is suspected.

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