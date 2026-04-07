Chelmsford firefighter seriously injured after fall at state fire academy in Stow

STOW, Mass. — A Chelmsford firefighter at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a fall at the academy’s Burn Building on its campus in Stow.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. as the firefighter was preparing for the upcoming recruit training.
Academy personnel—many of whom are trained EMTs and paramedics—immediately rendered medical aid and called 9-1-1.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The fall remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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