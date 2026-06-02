Taunton police arrest teen following crash and shooting incident

A 16-year-old has been arrested after a crash and shooting incident that left two other teens hospitalized in Taunton Sunday night.

Taunton Police responded to the area of Adams Street shortly after 11:00 p.m. Sunday night after reports of gunshots.

Police say that a car that had clearly been struck by gunfire crashed into a fire hydrant, spraying the road with water.

Police say a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Another 16-year-old suffered injuries related to the crash, Taunton police say.

After locating two guns and determining several homes were struck by gunfire, police placed the second injured 16-year-old under arrest for an active warrant in connection with a shooting in January of last year.

The teen was transported for medical treatment before being held on the warrant.

No neighborhood residents were injured in connection with the shooting.

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