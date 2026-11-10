Clock ticking toward strike for 4,000 Boston nurses as negotiations hit standstill

BOSTON — Thousands of nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are now just two days away from an indefinite strike after hours of last-ditch contract negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association said it negotiated with hospital management from 9 a.m. Monday until around midnight but remained at a standstill early Tuesday morning.

“We have just concluded another round of contract negotiations with Brigham and Women’s Hospital management, and unfortunately, we have not reached an agreement,” the MNA said in a statement shared with Boston 25. “As of 12:30 a.m., there is still no agreement on a contract that adequately addresses the concerns and priorities of our nurses.”

The MNA union represents approximately 4,000 nurses at the hospital. Unless the two sides reach an agreement, the nurses’ planned strike is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Despite the impasse, the union said it is willing to return to negotiations at any time before the deadline.

“We are ready, willing, and available to return to the bargaining table at any time before the strike begins,” the union said. “The opportunity to avoid a strike still exists. We are prepared to negotiate at any hour to make that happen.”

Mass General Brigham says its latest offer includes wage increases and competitive benefits. The health system, Massachusetts’ largest private employer, says it also has extensive contingency plans to keep the hospital operating if nurses walk off the job, including using replacement nurses.

The looming walkout comes just months after a previous labor dispute involving the same group of nurses.

In July, nurses staged what was intended to be a one-day strike, but hospital officials subsequently locked them out for an additional four days.

0 of 17 Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike Brigham nursing strike

With another potential work stoppage approaching, nurses say they are concerned about what another strike and possible lockout could mean for patient care.

“Every patient is here because they require around-the-clock nursing care. We take that responsibility very seriously, and we deserve to be treated fairly for it,” NICU nurse Kristen Robishaw said. “We’re very committed to our patients. That’s where we want to be. We don’t want to be out on the sidewalk.”

The union echoed those concerns in its overnight statement, saying its goal is to secure a contract that recognizes nurses’ work while protecting patients.

“We do not want an unnecessary disruption to patient care,” the union said. “We want meaningful negotiations and a fair resolution.”

Mass General Brigham said it also remains committed to reaching an agreement.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement that supports our nurses and also protects our ability to sustain our mission, invest in all members of our patient care teams and staff, and continue serving the patients and the community who depend on us now and into the future,” the health system said.

For now, the strike remains scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday, with the union saying it is willing to resume negotiations at any hour to prevent nurses from walking off the job.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group