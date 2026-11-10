Motorcyclist dies following crash in Randolph

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Randolph on Monday.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near the intersection of Union and South streets.

The 51-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Boston Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Union Street was closed due to the collision and drivers are asked to find other routes.

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