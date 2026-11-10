Can Massachusetts build its way out of a housing crisis? Local experts weigh in

Mass. — For prospective homebuyers and renters in Massachusetts, housing costs remain a major challenge as prices rise and inventory remains tight.

Experts say about 400,000 adults in Massachusetts are living with their parents, while others are leaving the state in search of lower costs.

But can Massachusetts build its way out of this crisis? Question 7, which would establish minimum lot sizes statewide, failed by a razor-thin margin – showing just how split the state is on the issue.

Andrew Mikula, chief housing economist at the Pioneer Institute, said the region’s median home-price-to-income ratio has doubled over the past 40 years. At the same time, the number of active home listings has declined by about 30% in just the past six years.

In Lynn, neighborhoods lined with homes that used to be within reach for first-time buyers are becoming increasingly unaffordable.

“Even if the new house isn’t affordable to everyone, it’s still worth building in a lot of cases,” Mikula said. “That’s accommodating new demand that otherwise would have gone to bid up the existing housing stock price.

Mikula, a proponent of Question 7, has argued that Massachusetts needs to build its way out of the crisis.

But building more housing can be difficult in Massachusetts and is often met with resistance from nearby residents.

Boston 25 recently spoke with homeowners in Cambridge who raised concerns about construction, parking, and neighborhood impacts. Cambridge resident Kiril Alexandrov questioned multifamily development without green space or parking.

Concerns about noise, parking and home values have fueled “not in my backyard” opposition in many communities.

Anthony Lamacchia, owner of Lamacchia Realty, said developers are also being discouraged by zoning and building requirements. Lamacchia described state and local requirements as increasingly strict, burdensome, and difficult to navigate.

He told Boston 25, “The problem is... The state of Massachusetts and multiple cities and towns continue to make zoning and building requirements more and more and more strict. They’re way too overly burdensome; they’re way too difficult to deal with.”

Massachusetts has taken steps to address the housing shortage. Over the last two years, the Affordable Homes Act has authorized more than $5 billion to expand housing options statewide. The state has also allowed development on smaller lots and expanded other programs in hopes of stabilizing prices while residents catch up.

For people feeling the squeeze now, several forms of assistance are available.

Renters who are falling behind can apply for up to $7,000 in emergency help through the state’s RAFT program. A notice to quit or shutoff notice can be enough to qualify.

First-time buyers may qualify for up to $30,000 toward a down payment through MassHousing. Homeowners can also add an in-law apartment without a special permit.

“I think we need to do something about it,” said one Norwood resident.

Another homeowner added, “It’s like you can’t get ahead. You’re working just to pay your rent or your mortgage.”

Massachusetts is following examples from states including Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Austin, for example, has aggressively built housing over the last decade, increasing the city’s housing inventory by roughly 30% and lowering median rents by about $200 over the past five years, according to Pew.

Massachusetts residents who need immediate help can call 2-1-1 at any time, day or night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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