Man sentenced to life in prison for role in 2015 deadly Dorchester robbery

BOSTON — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly 2015 home invasion that claimed the life of a Dorchester man more than a decade ago.

Prosecutors said Victor Arrington and two other men broke into a home on Harvard Street in 2015. Investigators said the suspects intended to assault and rob a man who lived at a different address on the same street.

Instead, prosecutors said the group tied up Richard Long and his fiancée before shooting both victims.

Long was killed, while his fiancée survived.

During sentencing, Long’s oldest son described the lasting impact of losing his father.

“His absence has followed me into every important chapter in my life, every birthday, every holiday, every Father’s Day. Every success has been accompanied by the painful realization that the person I wanted to share it with most was gone.”

One of Arrington’s co-defendants is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the third suspect died in 2015.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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