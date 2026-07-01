Brockton seeks National Guard, imposes curfew ahead of Friday’s World Cup match

BROCKTON, Mass. — Mayor Moises Rodrigues has implemented a curfew in Brockton ahead of Cape Verde’s World Cup match Friday following recent post-match celebrations that turned violent. The city has also requested National Guard support.

Last week, four people were shot after a large gathering on Main Street following Cape Verde’s match against Saudi Arabia. Cape Verde is the smallest country to reach the knockout round of the World Cup, and Brockton is home to one of the largest Cape Verdean populations in the United States.

Other reported incidents included reckless driving, vandalism, assaults, fireworks violations, disorderly conduct, and other criminal activity that has “endangered the public safety and strained emergency response resources.”

“While we’re celebrating this historical achievement, some elements in our community have taken advantage of this period to bring chaos and instability into our city,” said Rodrigues.

“As a proud Cape Verdean native, it saddens me to take these steps but after the events of Sunday the 21st and Friday the 26th, this is where we are.”

Beginning Friday, July 3, at 10 p.m., a temporary curfew will be in effect until 5 a.m. No patron will be permitted entry or re-entry into a licensed beverage establishment after 7 p.m., and last call for the sale of alcoholic beverages must occur no later than 9:30 p.m.

Cape Verde is scheduled to play Argentina at 6 p.m., and Colombia and Ghana are scheduled to play at 9:30 p.m.

For many Cape Verdeans, the team’s success is a once-in-a-lifetime source of price.

Eddy and Brocobio Pires are two of the brothers behind Pires Brothers Auto Body in Brockton.

Being from Cape Verde themselves, they say seeing their home country succeed on the world’s biggest stage is something they’ve waiting years for.

Though, after hearing about the city’s curfew, they explained they’re disappointed celebrations are being cut short because of the actions of a few.

“It’s a little bit too early because they want to celebrate; they want to represent their country,” Eddy said.

“We should celebrate because we deserve it, but it depends on how we behave,” Brocobio added.

Though, they also say the community has a responsibility to celebrate without putting others in danger.

“I know we’re happy, we’re winning but they need to stop being stupid and learn how to behave. Let’s represent our country in a better way, that’s not the right way to do. Just show some respect to the community and society. You want to party? You can party but let’s respect the law,” Eddy said.

“The purpose of this curfew is to protect public safety, reduce criminal activity associated with post-match celebrations, and enable police, fire, and emergency personnel to effectively maintain order and respond to emergencies,” Rodrigues’ proclamation states.

Certain individuals are exempt from the order, including first responders, individuals traveling directly to or from lawful employment, individuals seeking medical care, people responding to emergencies or acting under official government authorization, and any other persons authorized by the Brockton Police Department.

The Brockton Police Department has been directed to enforce the proclamation in accordance with federal, state, and local laws “to take measures to ensure safety while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons.”

“Residents and visitors are urged to celebrate responsibly, obey all laws, avoid unlawful gatherings, and cooperate with public safety officials to ensure that all World Cup celebrations remain peaceful and safe,” the proclamation continues.

More than 200 officers have been deployed throughout the city following World Cup celebrations, according to Police Chief Brenda Perez. However, she declined to comment on how many officers would be deployed this weekend. Mutual aid from the Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has been used in the past to assist Brockton.

The city’s Emergency Management Director Steve Hooke said he expects to have an answer from the National Guard by the end of the day on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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